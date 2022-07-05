Reuters: The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially asks Turkey to investigate the operation of three Russian ships that could have transported stolen grain

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has officially asked Turkey to conduct an investigation into three Russian dry cargoes that may have been carrying stolen Ukrainian grain. They sailed from the annexed Crimea and arrived at Turkish ports.

Reuters writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The Office of the Prosecutor General sent a corresponding letter dated June 13 to the Ministry of Justice of Turkey. Ukraine is asking to investigate the contents of three ships: "Mikhail Nenashev", "Matros Pozynich" and "Matros Koshka". According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, these vessels are involved in the export of grain from the occupied Kherson oblast.

The letter indicated that the ships departed from the port in Sevastopol in April and May and arrived at Turkish ports. Ukraine requests to provide information about what was on board these dry cargoes.