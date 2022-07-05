Russian troops fired four missiles at Khmelnytskyi oblast. One person was injured

Around 7:45 p.m. on July 5, Russian troops fired four rockets at Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Hamalii.

The explosions injured one person. There are no casualties.

One rocket was shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, its debris fell on the territory of Shepetivskyi District. The other three rockets hit one of the Khmelnytskyi district communities.

According to Hamalii, the target of the Russian strikes was a water tower that supplies the community with water.