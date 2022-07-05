Two NATO countries have already ratified the protocol on the accession of Sweden and Finland

Canada and Denmark were the first to ratify the protocol on the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. They did it on the very first day of signing this protocol.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod wrote about this in their social networks.
"Canada has full confidence in the ability of Finland and Sweden to quickly and effectively integrate into NATO and contribute to the collective defense of the Alliance. We have always welcomed their close partnership with the Alliance and their valuable contribution to transatlantic security," Trudeau said.
Kofod simply noted on his Twitter that Denmark had completed ratification and expressed hope that other NATO members would do so soon.
Canada claims to be the first NATO member to do so, but the Danish ministerʼs post came six hours before Trudeauʼs.
- Sweden and Finland have applied to join NATO in May 2022. All 30 member states must agree, but Turkey has vetoed it.
- After talks at the NATO summit in Madrid, Turkish President Recep Erdogan agreed with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts on June 28 on a series of security measures that will allow the two Scandinavian countries to advance in their quest to join the Alliance. Turkish media published the terms agreed to by Sweden and Finland. In particular, they undertake to cooperate with Turkey in countering terrorism and exchange intelligence. Also, these countries should oppose the Kurdistan Workersʼ Party, recognized as a terrorist in the EU and Turkey, and its affiliated organizations.
- On July 4, the countries concluded negotiations with NATO and the next day signed the protocol on joining the Alliance. Now this document must be ratified by each NATO member country, and after that Sweden and Finland will become full members of the Alliance.