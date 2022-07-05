Two NATO countries have already ratified the protocol on the accession of Sweden and Finland

Canada and Denmark were the first to ratify the protocol on the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. They did it on the very first day of signing this protocol.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod wrote about this in their social networks.

"Canada has full confidence in the ability of Finland and Sweden to quickly and effectively integrate into NATO and contribute to the collective defense of the Alliance. We have always welcomed their close partnership with the Alliance and their valuable contribution to transatlantic security," Trudeau said.

Kofod simply noted on his Twitter that Denmark had completed ratification and expressed hope that other NATO members would do so soon.

Canada claims to be the first NATO member to do so, but the Danish ministerʼs post came six hours before Trudeauʼs.