In Belarus, the burials of Polish soldiers from the Second World War were destroyed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland called it an atrocity

In the village of Mikulishki, Grodno oblast, Belarusians destroyed a cemetery where soldiers of the Polish Home Army who died in 1944 are buried. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland condemned the demolition of graves.

This is reported by Polskie radio.

The Polish community portal Głos znad Niemna reported that none of the 22 crosses installed on the memorial remained.

"The destruction of the cemetery of the Polish Home Army in Mikulishki in Belarus is an unprecedented act of atrocity and an incomprehensible challenge to the mutual obligations of Poland and Belarus to protect memorials; we call on the Belarusian authorities to stop this practice," the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that Poland condemns all acts of insulting the memory of soldiers.

Robert Tyszkiewicz, a member of the Polish Sejm, also spoke about the demolition of the burial.

"Barbaric act of state vandalism regarding the graves of Home Army soldiers in Belarus. As the vice-president of the Union of Belarusian Poles, Marek Zanevskyi, reported, the burial grounds of the Home Army in Mikulishki were razed to the ground! This should meet a strong reaction from the Polish authorities," he wrote on Twitter.