The European Parliament approved Croatiaʼs entry into the Eurozone

Deputies of the European Parliament approved Croatiaʼs application to join the Eurozone from January 1, 2023.

This is stated on the website of the European Parliament.

539 deputies voted "for", 45 — "against" and 48 abstained.

The report notes that despite the fact that Croatiaʼs readiness assessment is taking place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, Croatia is still ready to adopt the euro.

The European Parliament expects the Croatian government to make continuous efforts to ensure the further adjustment of prices so that the introduction of the euro does not lead to their artificial increase.

The conclusion of the parliament will be passed on to the member states of the eurozone, which are responsible for providing Croatia with the final permission to adopt the euro. After that, Croatia becomes the 20th member of the eurozone from the beginning of next year.