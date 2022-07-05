Evening briefing of the General Staff: the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault on the Slovyansk direction, fighting continues in two other directions

The General Staff of Ukraine published an evening summary of the situation at the front as of 18:00 on June 5. The situation at the front is as follows:

In the Volyn and Polissia directions , the Belarusian armed forces are checking the control and notification systems.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians continue to strongly guard the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border. Russian troops shelled Ukrainian positions in the Mkhy area and struck from aircraft near Esmani.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending previously captured lines. Fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at Uda, Dementiivka, Nova, Ruski Tyshki, Tsirkuny, Kutuzivka, Bazalivka, Pryshyb, Shevelivka and Protopopivka. The Russian army stormed near Sosnivka, had no success and retreated. The Russian military launched an airstrike in the Kharkiv region.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians fired near Dibrovny, Dolyna and Adamivka. The Armed Forces repulsed the assault in the Krasnopillia region.

In the Donetsk direction, Russia is trying to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk road and capture Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian military shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Kryva Luka and Serebryanka. The Russians launched a missile and air strike near Siversk. Fighting continues in the Belogorivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian army shelled Ukrainian troops with mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of Kodem, Pokrovsky, Zaytsevo, Zalizny, and Novoselyvka. The Russian occupiers stormed the areas of Spirny and Vershina, and the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russians are shelling the contact line with artillery. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the Avdiyivka area.

the Russians are shelling the contact line with artillery. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the Avdiyivka area. In the South Buh direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Potemkiny, Ivanovka, Berezneguvaty, Partizansky, Chervonaya Dolyna, Kiselyvka, and Myrny with barrel and jet artillery.