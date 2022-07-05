The Russian authorities demand that the Jewish Repatriation Agency cease its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation

The Russian authorities demanded from the management of the Jewish Agency for Israel to stop its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The Jewish Agency for Israel received a corresponding letter from the Russian Ministry of Justice earlier this week. Now the organization office in Jerusalem, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and the Prime Ministerʼs office, are preparing a response.

The Russian authorities took such a step against the backdrop of growing tensions between Israel and Russia due to Jerusalemʼs position on Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, Jerusalem Post journalists note. On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry also called the strikes on Syria, which were blamed on Israel, unacceptable.

The Jewish Agency for Israel promotes the repatriation of Jews from all over the world to Israel. Therefore, the decision of the Russian authorities may deprive Russian Jews of the opportunity to emigrate to Israel. To date, thousands of people have completed their paperwork, but cannot fly out of Russia, because most international airlines have stopped flying to the Russian Federation due to sanctions.

"People from the Jewish community feel that an iron curtain is closing in on them and they are afraid that they will not be able to escape the country," sources in the Russian Jewish community told reporters, adding that "several Jews have said that the Russian authorities are trying to arrest them and that they fear for their lives."