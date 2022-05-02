Lavrov compared Zelensky to Hitler because of his “Jewish blood”. Israel summoned the Russian ambassador

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood, and the most ardent anti-Semites were usually Jews.

He said this in an interview with the Italian TV company Mediaset, which quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During an interview with the Russian Foreign Minister, they asked how the accusations of "nationalization" of Ukraine fit in with the fact that President Volodymyr Zelensky is a Jew.

Lavrov replied: "He [Zelensky] puts forward an argument: what can be a nationalization, if he is a Jew. I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the fiercest anti-Semites are usually Jews. "

Israel has already responded to this remark.

"Foreign Minister Lavrovʼs remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement and a terrible historical error. Jews did not kill themselves during the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is the accusation of Jews themselves of anti-Semitism", wrote Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Israel is waiting for an apology from Laurel and summons the Russian ambassador to reply.