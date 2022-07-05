Ministry of Defense: the Armed Forces repulsed the assault of the Russians in the Kharkiv direction and forced them to retreat

In the Kharkiv direction, near the villages of Kozacha Lopan and Sosnivka, Ukrainian troops repelled the assault of the Russians and forced them to retreat. Now the Russians are focused on maintaining their previously occupied positions.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzyanyk during a briefing on July 5.

In addition, in order to disrupt the logistics of the Armed Forces in the area of the village of Tsyrkuny, the Russian occupiers remotely mined the area and struck with aircraft in the area of Petrivka.

The situation is more difficult in the Sloviansk direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preventing the attempts of the Russian army to create conditions for an offensive on Sloviansk. Thus, Russia stormed in the direction of the villages of Dovhenke and Mazanivka, and the hostilities are currently ongoing. The Russian Federation also struck with aircraft in the districts of Dibrova and Bohorodychne. In the direction of the village of Dolyna, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled the assault of the Russians.

In general, the occupiers conduct artillery fire toward the positions of the Ukrainian troops along the entire front line.