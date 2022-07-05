Modular towns for 15,000 families will be installed in Ukraine. The government signed the relevant agreements

Ukraine has signed agreements on the installation of modular houses for 15,000 families in need of temporary housing.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this while answering journalistsʼ questions during a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in the Swiss city of Lugano.

Also, the government has completed the development of several government programs for providing housing, in particular, this is a zero percent leasing program.

Currently, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development is negotiating with developers about the possibility of purchasing social housing for large families — 60 apartments have already been purchased.

He also noted that both the government and community authorities should contribute to the restoration of destroyed housing.