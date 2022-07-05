Two eco-activists grabbed a painting from 1821 in Britain. It was a protest against the “collapse of civilization”

In London, at the National Gallery, two climate activists scaled a rope barrier before kneeling and placing their hand on the frame of an 1821 painting.

This is reported by CNN.

The pair covered John Constableʼs famous landscape painting "The Haystack" with a modified version of the image, then placed their hands on the frame.

"Hay Wagon" is one of the most famous works of art in Great Britain. The painting depicts the river Stour, which separates the English counties of Suffolk and Essex. The artist finished his work on it in 1821. In the protestersʼ modified version, the river was replaced by an asphalt road, with factory chimneys in the background and planes flying overhead.