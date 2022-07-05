Two eco-activists grabbed a painting from 1821 in Britain. It was a protest against the “collapse of civilization”

In London, at the National Gallery, two climate activists scaled a rope barrier before kneeling and placing their hand on the frame of an 1821 painting.
This is reported by CNN.
The pair covered John Constableʼs famous landscape painting "The Haystack" with a modified version of the image, then placed their hands on the frame.
"Hay Wagon" is one of the most famous works of art in Great Britain. The painting depicts the river Stour, which separates the English counties of Suffolk and Essex. The artist finished his work on it in 1821. In the protestersʼ modified version, the river was replaced by an asphalt road, with factory chimneys in the background and planes flying overhead.
The protests were organized by the British environmental group Just Stop Oil. In a video of the incident, Lazarus, a 22-year-old student musician, can be heard telling viewers that the "reimagined" version of the painting "shows the destructive nature of our dependence on oil."
"I want to work in the field of art, not destroy it. But the situation we find ourselves in means that we must do everything we can, non-violently, to prevent the civilizational collapse we are hurtling towards.” — Lazarus explained.
London police have confirmed that two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They were later released on bail. The National Gallery said the painting was removed from view after the incident and restored by restorers. The painting has minor damage to the frame, as well as some damage to the varnish surface — both problems have been dealt with. After that, she was put out for examination again.