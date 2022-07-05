Russian troops killed two civilians in Donetsk oblast in one day

Yesterday, two civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the Donetsk oblast.

This was reported by the head of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On July 4, Russians killed two civilians of Donetsk oblast — in Bakhmut. Four more people were injured," — he informed. According to Kyrylenko, in Kostyantynivka, medical aid was provided to two people injured in Luhansk oblast.