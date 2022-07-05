Russian troops killed two civilians in Donetsk oblast in one day

Yesterday, two civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the Donetsk oblast.
This was reported by the head of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On July 4, Russians killed two civilians of Donetsk oblast — in Bakhmut. Four more people were injured," — he informed. According to Kyrylenko, in Kostyantynivka, medical aid was provided to two people injured in Luhansk oblast.
Earlier, the Monitoring Mission of the UN Human Rights Office published a report on human rights violations during the war in Ukraine, which covers the period from February 24 to May 15. The UN report confirmed the killing of civilians in 30 cities of Ukraine.