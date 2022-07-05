Morning briefing of the General Staff: The enemy is trying to advance in the direction of Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying the occupiersʼ warehouses in the south

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6 a.m. on the fifth of July:
- In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy fired mortars at the areas of the settlements of Mkhy, Zaliznyi mist of Chernihiv Oblast, and Shalygine of Sumy Oblast. An airstrike from a Mi-24 helicopter hit a school building in the area of the settlement of Esman in Sumy Oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kutuzivka, Nove, Ruski Tyshki, Mala Danylivka, and Dementiivka settlements with artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and tanks. He launched an airstrike on Kharkiv.
- In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Krasnopill, Pervomaisky, Nova Mykolaivka, Bogorodychny, Adamivka, Dolyna, Mazanka, Dibrivny, Chepily, and Mospanovoy. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the enemyʼs assault in the direction of Dolyna.
- In the direction of Kramatorsk, the occupiers shelled the districts of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyansky with barrel artillery. A missile and air strike was carried out near Slovʼyansk and Zvanivka.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to storm Novoluhansk; is shelling the areas of Kodem, Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Berestov, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka settlements with barrel artillery. He also launched missile and air strikes near Soledar, Spirny, Pokrovsky and Shumy.
- With the support of artillery fire and aviation, the aggressor resumed the assault on the village of Spirne, with partial success.
- In the South Buzka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Lupareve, Myrne, Shevchenkive, Chervona Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Partizanske, Berezneguvate, Topoline, Ivanovka, Potemkine, Knyazuzka, Dobryanka, Trudolyubivka, and Osokorivka. Ka-52 helicopters carried out airstrikes near Zarichny and Olgany.
- Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to strike enemy warehouses and invadersʼ concentrations, in particular in the Kherson region.
- Russian occupiers are demoralized and look for any opportunity to receive minor injuries. They resort to self-mutilation and pretend to be ill in order to return to Russia alive.