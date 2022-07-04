Media: The Eiffel Tower is being eaten away by rust. The symbol of Paris needs urgent repair

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is rusting. It needs urgent repair.

The French publication Marianne writes about it.

The Eiffel Tower is made of iron, so the metal is now corroding. Water and oxygen destroy the tower in those places where the paint peels off. In 2018, on the eve of the Olympic Games, it was planned to apply two layers of new paint to the monument, but the repairs were postponed. The tower is awaiting "cosmetic" repairs, which will cover only 5% of the structure.

"Rust has won and is corroding the metal of the monument like termites eat wood," the journalists write. "If Gustave Eiffel had visited this place, he would have fainted," they quote the unnamed manager of the site where the Eiffel Tower is located.

They also note that the company that manages the attraction does not want to close it for a long time in order not to lose profits.