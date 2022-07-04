In Kharkiv oblast, 30 civilians were killed in a week due to Russian shelling

According to the police, 30 civilians of Kharkiv Oblast were killed in the shelling of the Russian military within a week.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, the Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv, Bogoduhiv, and Izyum districts of the oblast are under constant fire from the Russians.

On the afternoon of July 4, Russian shelling wounded an 81-year-old woman in Kutuzivka.

Synieрubov also noted that the 228th battalion of the 127th brigade of the Kharkiv Territorial defense conducted a successful operation in the Kharkiv direction. Without losing a single soldier, the Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large number of Russian manpower and armored vehicles.

"We also have success in the Izyum direction — another Russian warehouse with ammunition has been destroyed," he added.

The head of the oblast military administration also reported that 860 people were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kharkiv oblast during the day.