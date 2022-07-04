Zelensky established 14 military administrations in Donetsk oblast

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, created 14 military administrations in Donetsk oblast.

This is stated in the relevant decree.

Thus, four city military administrations appeared in the Bakhmut district: Bakhmut, Siversk, Soledar, Chasovoyar, as well as the Zvaniv village military administration.

Four city military administrations were formed in Kramatorsk district — Kramatorsk, Lymansk, Mykolayivsk, Sviatohirsk and Cherkasy settlement military administrations.

From now on, there are Velikonovosilkiv village and Komar village military administrations in the Volnovakha district.

Kurakhove city military administration and Shahiv village were formed in the Pokrovske district of Donetsk oblast.