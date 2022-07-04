Poland and Israel agreed to return the ambassadors. Diplomats were recalled because of the scandalous law regarding property taken from Jews during the Holocaust

Presidents of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Israel Yitzhak Herzog agreed by phone to restore relations and resolve further disputes.
This is stated on the websites of the heads of Poland and Israel.
"Both presidents expressed hope that any future problems between Poland and Israel will be resolved through sincere and open dialogue and in a spirit of mutual respect," the reports said.
Yitzhak Herzog, on a joint initiative with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, requested the return of the Polish ambassador. Andrzej Duda agreed that the Polish ambassador should be appointed soon. He also announced that the newly appointed ambassador of Israel to Poland will present his credentials in the next few days.
- Israel recalled its diplomatic representative from Warsaw for indefinite consultations after Polandʼs president signed a law in August 2021 that made it harder for Jews to return property they lost during and after World War II. In Israel, this law was called "anti-Semitic". In response, Poland recalled its ambassador.
- The law deals with claims for property stolen by the Nazis and then seized by Polandʼs communist regime. According to it, the right of the descendants of Holocaust victims to return property is limited: they can now challenge the confiscation of the property only within 30 years from the moment such a decision was made.
- When the Polish parliament passed the law, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken asked Duda not to sign it. However, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland "will not pay for Germanyʼs crimes."