Poland and Israel agreed to return the ambassadors. Diplomats were recalled because of the scandalous law regarding property taken from Jews during the Holocaust

Presidents of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Israel Yitzhak Herzog agreed by phone to restore relations and resolve further disputes.

This is stated on the websites of the heads of Poland and Israel.

"Both presidents expressed hope that any future problems between Poland and Israel will be resolved through sincere and open dialogue and in a spirit of mutual respect," the reports said.

Yitzhak Herzog, on a joint initiative with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, requested the return of the Polish ambassador. Andrzej Duda agreed that the Polish ambassador should be appointed soon. He also announced that the newly appointed ambassador of Israel to Poland will present his credentials in the next few days.