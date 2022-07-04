The SBU detained a Russian agent in Odesa. He collected data for Russian missile strikes

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who was collecting intelligence data for Russian missile strikes on Odesa oblast.

This is reported by the SBU.

According to law enforcement officers, the man collected data on the deployment of units of the Armed Forces and the movement of military equipment and goods of strategic purpose in the area of the railway bridge in the village of Zatoka of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

During May, this native of Odesa oblast used one of the messengers to transmit data to representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus, which they could use in planning missile attacks and preparing sabotage in the region.

During the search of the perpetratorʼs place of residence, mobile phones with evidence were discovered and seized. The man was informed about the suspicion.