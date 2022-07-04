A new species of water lily has been discovered in Britain — it is now the largest in the world

In Great Britain, in the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew a new species of lily was discovered, which was mistakenly considered a different species. This new species turned out to be the world record holder in size — the leaves grow more than 3 meters wide.

This is reported by the BBC.

Horticulturist Carlos Magdalena, one of the worldʼs leading experts on water lilies, had long suspected that this plant was different from two other known giant species, V Cruziana and V Amazonica. Therefore, researchers from Bolivia (National Herbarium of Bolivia, Santa Cruz Botanical Gardens, and La Rinconada Public Botanical Garden) donated some seeds to the Kʼu Botanic Gardens.

"This meant that we could grow it side by side with two other species in exactly the same conditions. Once we did that, we could clearly see that each individual part of the plant was completely different," said Carlos Magdalena.