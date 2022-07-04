18 people died during the protests in Uzbekistan

18 people died during protests in the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan (Uzbekistan) against amendments to the countryʼs constitution, which deprive the republic of its sovereignty.

This is reported by the local publication "Gazeta.uz".

"As a result of the riots, according to currently available data, 18 people died, 243 were injured of various degrees of severity, including 38 law enforcement officers. Earlier, the National Guard reported that there are 94 people in medical institutions, including seriously injured ones," — the newspaper reported (with reference to the General Prosecutorʼs Office of Uzbekistan).

What happened in Uzbekistan?

On July 1, protests broke out in Nukus, the capital of the Republic of Karakalpakstan. The reason for them was the draft reform of the Constitution of Uzbekistan, which cancels the autonomous status of Karakalpakstan, including its right to leave the country through a referendum.

Local media and the public reported on the clashes between protesters and security forces that occurred on July 3. The wounded and even the dead were also reported, but their exact number is not known, and the authorities did not officially report the victims. Security forces tried to disperse the protest by using tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets against the demonstrators.

Against the background of the protests, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at a meeting in Nukus with local deputies, promised to preserve in the constitution the norm on the sovereignty of Karakalpakstan and the right to leave the country. At the same time, Mirzyeyev announced that the discussion of amendments to the constitution was extended until July 15.

Already on July 4, the Parliament of Uzbekistan excluded from the project of amendments to the constitution the articles related to the liquidation of the sovereignty of Karakalpakstan.