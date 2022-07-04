The authorities of Uzbekistan wanted to eliminate the sovereignty of Karakalpakstan autonomy. It caused mass protests

Due to protests, a state of emergency and a curfew were introduced in the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan (Uzbekistan). The protests began after the authorities announced their intention to carry out a constitutional reform that changes the status of the republic.

The decree on this was signed by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziieiev. During the state of emergency, a curfew is introduced from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will last until August 3. The decree envisages "strengthening the protection of public order", restricting traffic, carrying out personal examinations and checking documents of citizens, as well as restrictions on entry and exit from the republic. In addition, holding mass events and strikes, selling weapons and ammunition is prohibited.

What happened in Uzbekistan?

Protests broke out in Nukus, the capital of the Republic of Karakalpakstan on July 1. The reason for them was the draft reform of the Constitution of Uzbekistan, which cancels the autonomous status of Karakalpakstan, including its right to leave the country through a referendum.

Local mass media and the public report on the clashes between protesters and security forces that took place on July 3. The wounded and even the dead were also reported, but their exact number is not known, and the authorities did not officially report the victims. Security forces tried to disperse the protest by using tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets against the demonstrators.

On the background of the protests, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at a meeting in Nukus with local deputies, promised to preserve in the constitution the norm on the sovereignty of Karakalpakstan and the right to leave the country. At the same time, Mirzyeyev informed that the discussion of amendments to the constitution was extended until July 15.

Already on July 4, the Parliament of Uzbekistan excluded from the project of amendments to the constitution the articles related to the liquidation of the sovereignty of Karakalpakstan.