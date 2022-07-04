The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate: Russia increased the number of missile strikes after the change of the head of the “special operation”

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the increase in Russian missile attacks is connected with the change in the commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine.

He informated about this in an interview with " RBK-Ukraine ".

"There is no conspiracy theory or any visionary plans here. The head of "special military operation" (as they say) in Ukraine has changed, he has become the commander of the Air Force. He knows how to fight with bombers and missiles, thatʼs what he does," - said Budanov.

According to him, Russia began to use the old Soviet Kh-22 missiles with low accuracy more often for shelling, but it is completely satisfied with this.

Budanov also assured that intelligence has information about how many missiles Russia still has, but it is not for distribution.