Russia again shelled the border of Sumy oblast — more than 70 “strikes”, patients of a psychoneurological boarding school were injured

Russia shelled the border territories of Ukraine from its territory. The State Border Service reported this on the morning of July 4.

On the evening of July 3, Russians shelled the Bilopol community of the Sumy oblast with self-propelled artillery installations and mortars, a total of more than 70 "strikes" were recorded.

In addition, Russians shelled the premises of the psychoneurological boarding school — three patients were injured. The administrative building, dormitory and dining hall of the institution were damaged.

Russia fired heavy artillery at the Znob-Novgorod community, using 120mm and 152mm phosphor and flechette shells. Totally, border guards recorded more than 120 explosions.

Russia also shelled the border areas of Chernihiv oblast — at night there were machine-gun rounds and explosions in the Snovsk community.