A pension certificate and a residence permit will appear in “Diia”.

A pension certificate and a temporary or permanent residence permit will appear in the "Diia" application in the near future. You can currently sign up for beta testing of this feature.

This is reported by the Ministry of Statistics.

To test the pension certificate, it is necessary to have a document issued since 2014 — plastic or in the form of a payment card.

To test the residence permit you need a document in the form of a plastic card with a contactless electronic medium (issued after April 25, 2018) as well as a bank account for authorization in "Diia" via BankID and a smartphone with NFC.

You can become a beta tester of new services by following the link.