The occupiers destroyed a gymnasium in Kharkiv with a rocket attack

Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv at 4 oʼclock in the morning. The explosion destroyed the secondary school. Rescuers are currently sorting through the debris.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleg Sinegubov.

Previously, there were no victims, no one was in the gymnasium.

According to the head of the oblast military administration, during the day the occupiers shelled the towns and villages of the Kharkiv, Izyum and Bogodukhiv districts. The shelling destroyed residential buildings, farm buildings, garages and other buildings.

Three residents of the village of Bezruky (Dergachiv community) died as a result of the occupiersʼ actions. Russians shelled the village with artillery. Six people were injured.

During the day, Russian occupiers tried to attack the village of Prudyanka, which is in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy suffered losses and retreated. In the Izyum region, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Bogorodichny, Mazanivka, and Dolyna. The Armed Forces restrain the enemy. The fighting continues.