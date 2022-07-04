News

The Armed Forces eliminated 36 200 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. For 131 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, 36 200 Russian sildiers were killed, as well as:

  • 1 589 tanks;
  • 3 754 armored combat vehicles;
  • 804 artillery systems;
  • 246 rocket salvo systems;
  • 105 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
  • 217 aircraft;
  • 187 helicopters;
  • 658 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 144 cruise missiles;
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 2 629 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 65 units of special equipment.

During the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sloviansk and Donetsk directions.