The Armed Forces eliminated 36 200 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. For 131 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, 36 200 Russian sildiers were killed, as well as:
- 1 589 tanks;
- 3 754 armored combat vehicles;
- 804 artillery systems;
- 246 rocket salvo systems;
- 105 anti-aircraft warfare systems;
- 217 aircraft;
- 187 helicopters;
- 658 operational-tactical level drones;
- 144 cruise missiles;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 2 629 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 65 units of special equipment.
During the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sloviansk and Donetsk directions.