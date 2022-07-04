There was a shooting in the largest shopping center in Denmark, 3 people were killed

In Copenhagen, there was a shooting in Denmarkʼs largest shopping center Fieldʼs. At least 3 people died.

The BBC writes about it.

At the scene of the incident, the police detained a 22-year-old Dane. The police reported that there were no signs of other shooters. The shooterʼs motives are unknown, but the police do not rule out a terrorist attack.

Fieldʼs is Denmarkʼs largest shopping center with over 140 shops and restaurants. Near the shopping center is a concert venue, where a concert by the British singer Harry Styles was supposed to take place. It was canceled due to the incident. Crown Prince Frederikʼs reception to mark the first three stages of the Tour de France in Denmark has also been cancelled.