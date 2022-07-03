Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Ukraine spends 130 billion hryvnias on the army every month. This is the annual budget of the Armed Forces before the war

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine spends about 130 billion hryvnias on the army every month. Before that, the annual budget of the Armed Forces amounted to 156 billion.

He told about this in an interview with "LB.ua".

"If we had about 156 billion hryvnias for the maintenance of the army, this was the budget of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian army for a year, then today it is about 130 billion — this is a monthly amount. Of course, social benefits, demining costs, urgent recovery costs, and costs for internally displaced persons have greatly increased in our country," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, the monthly budget of Ukraine is about 250 billion hryvnias, of which Ukraine receives 70 to 100 billion hryvnias from the tax and customs authorities. Shmyhal also said that 30 billion hryvnias were paid to people only within the framework of the "eSupport" program.

"There is a difference of $4-5 billion — this is the monthly need. Today, there are agreements on such support — in the amount of almost $29 billion, of which we have already received quite a large amount. About $20 billion remains," he said.