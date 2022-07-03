Evening briefing of the General Staff: The enemy has captured a village near Lysychansk and is forcing Siverskyi Donets

Operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 18:00 on the third of July:
- in the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy fired artillery and mortars at the border settlements of Bachivsk and Vovkivka, Sumy oblast;
- in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Zolochiv, Khrestishche, Malynivka, Cherkaska Lozova and Chepil;
- in the Slovyansk direction, the enemy shelled the territory near Dolyna, Kurulka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka and Husarivka with artillery. Ukrainian units repelled the assault in the direction of Pasika — Dolyna;
- in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has forced the river Siverskyi Donets, is trying to develop success and take possession of Bilohorivka;
- in the Lysychansk direction, the enemy took control of Zolotarivka;
- in the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shell the districts of Soledar, Pokrovske, Bakhmut and Klynove with artillery;
- Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the enemyʼs offensive in the direction of Nyrkove — Berestove. Also, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to carry out combat reconnaissance in the direction of Vasylivka — Berestove;
- in the Avdiyivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pisky, Novomykhailivka, Vremivka, Huliaipole, Charivne. Airstrikes near Kamianka, Avdiivka and Shevchenko.