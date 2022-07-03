Bloomberg: Ukraineʼs rebuilding plan could cost more than €500 billion. The EU is ready to cover most of it

Next week, Ukraine will present its post-war rebuilding plan, the cost of which may exceed €500 billion. The European Union is ready to cover most of these costs.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The document, which consists of two thousand pages, will be presented on July 4-5 in Lugano, Switzerland. It was planned to hold the annual Ukraine Reform Conference there, but the war changed the plans. Now the conference will be devoted to the rebuilding of Ukraine.

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities will bring a large-scale plan to this event, which will include a list of projects in the field of infrastructure and security, investments in environmental protection and digital economy, as well as diversification of energy resources.

Sources of the publication in the EU note that the member states of the European Union are ready to cover most of the costs for the implementation of these plans, which may cost more than €500 billion. Ukraine has handed over this document to potential donors, who will send their feedback in the near future.