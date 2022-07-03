A rare orchid was found in the USA, which was considered extinct for 120 years

In the U.S. state of Vermont, a small, federally endangered sedum (orchid species) has been discovered — 120 years after the plant was last seen in the state.
This is reported by CNN.
The plant was last documented in Vermont in 1902. Naturalists have long searched for the little spindly in Vermont, but for 120 years have never found anything.
"The little whorl is one of the rarest orchid species," said Aaron Marcus, assistant botanist for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. The rarity of this species is due to its dependence on fungi in the environment (a connection that scientists still do not fully understand).
The rare orchid was discovered by a former manager of a greenhouse, who posted photos of the flower on a platform for naturalists, where he asked for help in identifying the plant. Officials from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife then visited the site and confirmed on May 25 that it was, indeed, a small wrasse.
According to Marcus, the last known documentation of a small whorled chase in Vermont was a photograph of a plant that had been dug up and placed in a flower pot.
More than 26 thousand varieties of orchids are known in the world. The small whorled raceme is considered rare, while the larger form of the plant is quite common. These woodland flowers thrive in shade, partial shade, or even full shade. They produce unique flowers that are not so spectacular as unusual. Another feature of the ticket is the ability to self-pollinate.
