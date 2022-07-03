A rare orchid was found in the USA, which was considered extinct for 120 years

In the U.S. state of Vermont, a small, federally endangered sedum (orchid species) has been discovered — 120 years after the plant was last seen in the state.

This is reported by CNN.

The plant was last documented in Vermont in 1902. Naturalists have long searched for the little spindly in Vermont, but for 120 years have never found anything.

"The little whorl is one of the rarest orchid species," said Aaron Marcus, assistant botanist for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. The rarity of this species is due to its dependence on fungi in the environment (a connection that scientists still do not fully understand).