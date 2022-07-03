Kharkiv and the oblast were again bombarded with rockets. There are injured people and damaged buildings

At four oʼclock in the morning on July 3, the Russian army fired missiles at the city of Kharkiv again.

This was announced by the head of the military oblast administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The Russians hit one of the critical infrastructure facilities in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, there were no casualties. There was also an "arrival" at a private house in the Novobavarsky district of the city: the 54-year-old owner of the house was injured, she was hospitalized. Windows were blown out in a nearby house and school.