Morning summary of the General Staff: there are no signs of the formation of an offensive from the Belarusian side, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian assault near Prudivka

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the morning summary as of the morning of July 3.
- There are no signs of an offensive formation in the Volyn and Polissia directions. On July 1, the rotation of the armed forces of Belarus in Brest oblast began.
- On the Sivershchyna direction, Russia fired from its territory on Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure near Bachivsk and Vovkivka, Sumy oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, Russia is shelling the areas of the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Peremoha, Verkhniy Saltiv, Zamulivka, Volobuyvka, Milova, Protopopivka, Pytomnyk, Prudyanka and Nortsivka with artillery.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault of the Russians near the village of Prudyanka in Kharkiv oblast. Near the villages of Mospanove and Hrakove, Russia struck with aircraft.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers are defending themselves. Areas of settlements of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, Sukha Kamianka, Virnopillia and Mayaky were shelled from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery. They repeatedly tried to storm near the village of Mazanivka in the Slovyansk district but were repulsed and retreated.
- In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on securing positions in the area of the city of Lysychansk and Verkhnokamyanka. They led an offensive near Bilohorivka, were not successful, and were forced to retreat.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, there were shelling near Novoluhanskyi and Travnevy, as well as an airstrike near Pokrovske. The army of the Russian Federation is trying to advance in the area of the village of Spirne, hostilities continue.
- In the Avdiiv, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at our positions in the areas of Pisky, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Novodanilivka, Poltavka, Bilohirya, Olhivske, and Kamianske settlements. With offensive actions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the area of the village of Spartak.
- In the South Buh directions, Russia is concentrating its efforts to prevent the Ukrainian military from advancing on the probable offensive lines, and at the same time struck with aircraft in the area of the village of Ivanivka.
- In the direction of Mykolaiv, the Russian army is carrying out systematic missile strikes.