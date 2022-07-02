As of July 2, Russian troops have already committed 407 crimes against the cultural heritage of Ukraine.

The statistics were published by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.

To date, Russian crimes against cultural heritage have been recorded in 13 oblasts and in Kyiv. Ten objects of cultural heritage in Donetsk oblast, Kyiv oblast, Sumy oblast and Chernihiv oblast were completely destroyed.

So far, 125 objects of cultural heritage and 101 objects of valuable historical buildings have been damaged. The occupiers destroyed or damaged 145 religious buildings. 51 of them are registered as a monument of history, architecture, or building of historical value.