Border guards in Chernihiv Oblast found a hard drive of one of the units of the occupiers. The medium contained classified information

In Chernihiv Oblast, Ukrainian border guards, while performing another task, found an external storage device of the occupiers, which belonged to one of the units of the Russian army stationed in Moscow Oblast.

This is reported on the website of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

The media contained more than a hundred gigabytes of data about the anti-aircraft artillery unit. The data contained video recordings, a staffing schedule with biographical data of the military, technical documentation of weapons and military equipment, documents on preparations for the invasion, maps, as well as documents labeled "Secret".

The State Border Service noted that Ukrainian law enforcement officers now have photos, characteristics, copies of passports, and other documents of the invaders. Such information will help identify military personnel involved in the invasion of Ukraine.