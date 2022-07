Over the last day, the Russian army lost approximately 120 of its soldiers in Ukraine. Currently, the total estimated number of occupiers killed has increased to 35,870 people, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost five tanks, eight drones, four artillery systems, an armored car, four vehicles and one cruise missile (shot down by air defense forces).

Here are the total losses of the occupiers: