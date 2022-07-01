British Prime Minister Johnson became an honorary resident of Odesa

Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson became an honorary resident of Odesa.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov stated this in an interview with BBC World Service.

"We very much appreciate the help of your country, your prime minister. Thatʼs why I signed the decree on awarding Boris Johnson with Honorary Badges named after Hryhoriy Marazli, I, II and III degrees," said Trukhanov. Thus, Johnson automatically acquired the title of "Honorary Citizen of Odesa."

Trukhanov added that Johnson will be the first citizen of Great Britain to become an honorary resident of Odesa during the entire existence of the award — since 1862.