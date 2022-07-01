The European Commission is proposing to provide 1 billion euros to Ukraine and has abolished tariffs on humanitarian aid

The European Commission has proposed providing Ukraine with one billion euros in macro-financial assistance. The EC also abolished duties and VAT on sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission and its head Ursula von der Leyen.

"It will help meet the urgent needs of the country. The EU will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine and support its recovery in the long run, "she said.

The European Commission has also abolished customs duties and VAT on all goods imported into the EU from third countries and intended to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens affected by the war. In particular, this applies to food, as well as blankets, tents, electric generators and other equipment designed to help Ukrainians. This rule will be valid until the end of 2022.