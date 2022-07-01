The Russian, who has been wanted by Interpol for 2 years, was found in Kyiv

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian man who was hiding in Ukraine in order to avoid criminal liability in Lithuania.

This was reported in the SBU.

The man was declared internationally wanted for committing serious crimes related to financial transactions. He tried to legalize himself in Khmelnytsky, and after the plan failed, he fled and "lay down" in Kyiv. There the malefactor was detained by SBU.

The issue of extradition arrest of a Russian is currently being resolved. They are also investigating the possible involvement of the detainee in committing crimes in Ukraine.