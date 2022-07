Last day, the Russian army lost about 150 more troops in Ukraine. Currently, the total estimated number of killed occupiers has increased to 35,750 people, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Yesterday, the Russians lost four tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, six artillery systems, an air defense system, eight vehicles, a helicopter and a boat, as well as four drones.

Here are the total losses of the occupiers in equipment: