For the first time in history, the United States supplied more gas to the EU than Russia

This June, for the first time in history, the United States supplied more gas to the European Union than Russia through its pipelines.

This was announced by the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol.

"Russiaʼs recent steep cuts in natural gas flows to the EU mean this is the first month in history in which the EU imported more liquefied natural gas from the United States than via pipeline from Russia," he wrote on Twitter.

Birol added that the EU is already preparing for winter, reducing the demand for gas.