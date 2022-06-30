Russia is threatening to sever diplomatic relations with Bulgaria over a large-scale expulsion of diplomats

Russian authorities are threatening to break off diplomatic relations with Bulgaria. That is how they reacted to the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats from the country.

This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova, BNT reports.

According to her, Russia considers the decision to send out its diplomats unprecedented.

"I think it will be very difficult in that case. I am now in touch with Moscow. And Moscow will take very drastic measures. This cannot go unnoticed," she said.

When asked by a journalist what this means, Mitrofanova stressed: "Diplomatic relations may be severed, Moscow will make a decision."

According to Bulgarian media, Mitrofanova brought a note from the Russian authorities to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, in which Russia issued an ultimatum: to cancel its decision to expel diplomats by noon on July 1, otherwise Russia will consider closing its embassy in Bulgaria.