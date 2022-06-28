Bulgaria sends 70 diplomats from the Russian embassy

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov stated that his country is sending 70 diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Sofia.

This was reported by the Bulgarian News Agency.

"I would like to tell all foreign countries, not just Russia, that anyone who works against the interests of Bulgaria will be sent back to the country from which he came," he said.

The prime minister did not provide details because the information is confidential, but explained that the 70 diplomats held various official positions at the Russian embassy and were involved in activities that did not correspond to their diplomatic positions.

"I can say that a significant part of them worked for foreign [intelligence] services and that their diplomatic role was only a cover," Petkov said.