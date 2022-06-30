Bloomberg: Ukraine is working with the IMF on debt restructuring

The Ukrainian government is considering restructuring its public debt due to the war. Opportunities to finance government spending and even service debt in Ukraine risk running out.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its own sources.

Several scenarios are currently being considered, but sources stress that they are unlikely to find a solution by the end of the summer. According to the publication, Ukraine has until September 1, when it will have to pay about $ 1.4 billion in debt.

Sources also say that assistance to Ukraine in this is provided by the International Monetary Fund, which analyzes the financial and debt situation of the country.

One option is for Ukrainian bondholders to agree to a change in the contract — that is, to allow Ukraine, for example, to pay less or later. The second option is to use Russiaʼs frozen assets as collateral, but the legal mechanism for such a move is not yet fully understood.