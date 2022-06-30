Ukraine has received a loan of almost half a billion euros from the United Kingdom

Ukraine received a loan from the World Bank project to support state budget expenditures amounting to almost € 450 million. Under this funding, the UK guarantee is € 424.6 million.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance writes about it.

"In the conditions of war, it is important for Ukraine to preserve the potential, effectiveness and stability of state administration. The attracted funds will ensure funding for public sector workers. We are grateful to the Government of the United Kingdom and the World Bank team for supporting Ukraine in this difficult period of our history", - said Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko.

The proceeds will be used to reimburse state budget expenditures, in particular to pay salaries to government officials and educators, both at the national and regional levels.