The Armed Forces liberated two villages in southern Ukraine within a week

The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated two villages in southern Ukraine within a week. These are the village of Potiomkine in Kherson oblast and the village of Pavlivka in Donetsk oblast.

This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"During the week in the Kryvyi Rih direction, the Armed Forces liberated and took control of the settlement of Potiomkine. In the Kurakhiv direction — the settlement of Pavlivka. Our missile and artillery units hit the command posts of the troops, ammunition, and fuel depots. The losses of the enemy are significant," he stressed.

According to the General Staff, Russiaʼs rhetoric about the war is already changing, which indicates that the Kremlinʼs plans to seize Ukraine are not being fulfilled.

"There are already reports of a difficult state of the army and mistakes of the military leadership of the aggressor," Hromov stressed.