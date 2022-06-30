The Israeli parliament voted in favor of self-dissolution

The Israeli parliament voted to dissolve and hold the next election on November 1.

This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

92 MPs voted for it, none — against.

Radio Svoboda writes that the MPs agreed to dissolve the parliament due to differences in principle — a coalition of eight parties could not agree to extend the document, according to which Jewish settlements in the West Bank live under the laws of Israel, not the Palestinian Authority.

According to coalition agreements signed last June, at midnight on July 1, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, will become prime minister.

The ceremony to replace Bennett with Lapid as prime minister will take place in the prime ministerʼs office without guests or the media. Lapid will serve as prime minister until a new government is formed following the next election.

Lapidʼs predecessor, Naftali Bennett, became Israelʼs prime minister on June 13 last year. This time, he announced that he would not run in the next election. After Bennettʼs departure, Yaminaʼs party is expected to be led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.