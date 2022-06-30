The Armed Forces liberated the village of Potiomkine in Kherson oblast

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Potiomkine in Kherson oblast from the occupiers.

This was reported by the 60 separate infantry brigade.

Fighters of this brigade carried out a successful offensive on the village, during which they repulsed several enemy counterattacks, destroyed Russian infantry fighting vehicles, tanks and an armored vehicle "Tiger".

"The local population of Potiomkine sighed with relief, and the Ukrainian military is satisfied with the result. With confidence in their eyes and restrained smiles, our guys promise to keep pace," the team said.