In Russia, Gazprom and Sberbank refused to pay dividends. Shares of both companies fell

Shareholders of Gazprom, Russiaʼs largest corporation, have decided not to pay dividends in 2021. Following this decision, the companyʼs shares fell by more than 30% — the biggest drop since February 25, 2022.

"Shareholders have decided that in the current situation, dividends for 2021 should not be paid. Gazpromʼs priorities now are to implement an investment program, including gasification of Russiaʼs regions, and to prepare for winter. And, of course, we must be ready to fulfill the obligations to pay taxes in increased amounts, " said Gazprom Deputy Chairman of the Board Famil Sadygov.

After the announcement of the refusal to pay dividends, Gazprom shares fell by more than 30% on the Moscow Stock Exchange — from 310.82 to 207.69 rubles apiece.

A similar decision on non-payment of dividends was made by the shareholders of Sberbank (the largest Russian bank) — its shares have already fallen by 7%.