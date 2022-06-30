The SBU detained a Russian agent who was gathering information about the positions of the Armed Forces in Chernihiv oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another Russian agent who was gathering intelligence on the positions of the Armed Forces and geolocations of critical infrastructure in Chernihiv oblast.

The SBU reported about it on Thursday, June 30.

The man passed the information to his accomplice in the Middle East — he was detained in Chernivtsi oblast when he arrived to prepare a series of explosions at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. After the detention of his "liaison", the informant was given a new task — to reconnoiter the location of Ukrainian troops and strategic facilities near the border with Russia. Russia planned to use these data for missile strikes and sabotage.

So far, the informant has been informed about the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 258-3 — participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, he has already been arrested.